Mild weather again Wednesday with few showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A deep upper-level trough will remain in place over the region through this evening, keeping a mild air mass in place over the mid-Atlantic.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible through early afternoon, then skies will become partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. The rain will be heavier along the coastal areas of Virginia, particularly south of the Eastern Shore. Skies will clear tonight as the low falls to a comfortable lower 60s.

The trough will lift out of the region tomorrow and Friday, allowing temperatures to return to the low to mid 80s Thursday and mid to upper 80s Friday.

A disturbance will bring a better chance for showers and storms to much of the area Saturday. A broad ridge, typical for August, will develop over the region Sunday through the middle of next week, bringing a stretch of seasonally hot and humid weather to Virginia.

The only action in the Atlantic Basin at this time, is a weak disturbance off the coast of Africa.

A new tiered approach to severe thunderstorm warnings began Monday. Severe thunderstorm warnings will now fall into 3 categories:

Base severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 60+ and/or quarter-sized hail.

Considerable severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 70+ and/or golf ball-sized hail.

Destructive severe thunderstorm warnings are for winds 80+ and/or baseball-sized hail. The issuance of a destructive severe thunderstorm warning will automatically trigger an EAS warning to your mobile phone.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker