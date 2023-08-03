Mostly cloudy afternoon with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. —Partly sunny skies will become mostly cloudy with a few showers possible through afternoon. The high will be in the low to mid 80s. Weak energy moving through the area will bring another chance for rain and maybe a rumble of thunder late Thursday into Friday morning and again Friday afternoon.

Typical early August heat and humidity is expected this weekend. Monday will feature hot and humid conditions with a few storms. Hot and humid weather will persist through the middle of next week.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic now has a low chance of development over the next several days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

