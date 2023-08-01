Warm with low humidity for the next two days

RICHMOND, Va. —It will be less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s, but some upper 50s will be possible in outlying areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

An unsettled and more humid pattern will develop Thursday into next weekend. Some scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday, with a few more isolated showers or storms over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s early next week.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic now has a high chance of development over the next several days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Emily. It is expected to curve to the north, and stay east of Bermuda. There's another disturbance off the New England coast that has a very low chance of development. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

