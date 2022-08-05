Heat, humidity and storms for Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny, then mostly cloudy hot and humid with showers and storms developing anytime after 2pm, and remaining active through this evening. The high will be in the lower 90s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon and then storm chances will drop a bit on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index of 100-105°+.

Thunderstorm chances will increase for Wednesday. The heat will break a bit with highs in the 80s for the second half of next week.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. NOAA updated their tropical season forecast this morning, and is still predicting an active season. The peak of hurricane season occurs in early September.

