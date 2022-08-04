Heat index could reach 106 degrees Thursday in some areas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s, and heat index values of 100 degrees or more for several hours. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM in eastern Virginia where the heat index could reach 106 degrees. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but most areas will not see rain.

We'll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving upper-level trough approaches the region.

Hot and humid weather is expected through the first half of next week, with a chance for storms Wednesday.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. This year is only the 5th time in the past 30 years with no named storms between July 3rd and August 3rd. NOAA will be updating their seasonal outlook for the Atlantic Basin Thursday at 11 AM.

