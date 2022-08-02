Watch Now
Hotter and drier weather returns Tuesday, lower rain chance

Scattered Showers and Storms Possible Again Friday through Sunday
Posted at 7:03 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 07:03:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Rain chances are less than 20% but now zero. Some weak energy might trigger a stray storm this afternoon. Tonight will have just a few clouds with a low near 70.

A hot, humid, and mostly dry pattern will continue this week, as Virginia lies on the eastern edge of a large central U.S. ridge.

We'll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving upper-level trough approaches the region.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no active storms in the Atlantic Basin.

