The heat builds again this week

RICHMOND, Va. --Areas of fog and a few showers are possible this morning, then a warm front will push to our north during the day, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 80s to around 90 in most locations. Scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday will be hot and muggy with an isolated storm possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will continue the rest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows mostly in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry, with an isolated storm possible late Thursday. Then rain chances will be higher Friday into Saturday, with isolated storm chances next Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.