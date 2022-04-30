Some showers this weekend, but many dry hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more sunshine northeast of Richmond today, and more clouds to the southwest. A few showers will occur in southwestern VA, but a couple could skirt the metro. However, many areas will stay dry today. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy. A few passing showers are possible the first half of the day. A warm front will lift northward as the day wears on, with highs 65-70 well north of I-64, and the low to mid 70s south. There will be the better chance of some scattered storms by late afternoon into the evening. One or two storms may have some strong gusts.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will bring scattered storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, but a few upper 80s are possible.

The second half of the week will be cooler. Our next chance of rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday.

