Chances for rain showers over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 65-70 in most areas, but 50s near the coast.

More clouds will be around this weekend. Much of the area will stay dry on Saturday, but some showers will be possible across southwestern VA.

There will be the chance of a shower or two during the day Sunday, with a higher chance of showers and storms Sunday evening into Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will have some scattered storms around with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will stay unsettled on Wednesday. Highs later next week will be in the 70s to around 80.

