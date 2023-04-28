Steady rain through late Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. —Rain will turn steady and a bit heavy this morning through midday, then more scattered during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the 60s. 1-2" of rain is possible.

Saturday will start out cloudy, with some clearing during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Another storm will bring another good chance of rain and storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Much of next week will be dry with only a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday.

Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 60s.

