Heat and humidity increasing Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few locations could reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year. Thursday will be hot and also noticeably more humid, as persistent southwesterly winds transport Gulf moisture into the region.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday as a seasonally strong cold front moves through Virginia. Cooler conditions are expected Saturday as high pressure settles into the region behind the front.

Recent model trends are leaning toward a more northward progression of low pressure out of the Gulf this weekend, bringing a chance of rain to the area Sunday. Monday appears to be mostly dry, but another cold front could bring more rain to the area next Tuesday.

The Sunday through Tuesday forecast period has changed significantly, at least by medium range model guidance, and only minor changes will be made at this point pending consistency in subsequent model solutions. In other words, don’t change or cancel any plans just yet.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

