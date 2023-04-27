Isolated sprinkle possible Thursday, but tracking rain for the weekend

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain will overspread the area Thursday night into Friday, with more than an inch of rain possible. The rain will end early Saturday, with another round of rain possible Sunday into early Monday morning.

Dry and mild weather is expected early next week, with a continuation of below-normal temperatures.

