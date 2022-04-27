Cooler, breezy sunshine returns today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be cooler and breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the NW gusting to 27 mph. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s in metro-Richmond but some readings near or below freezing are possible north and west of Richmond.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the lower to middle 60s and mostly sunny skies. After Thursday temperatures start to climb.

This weekend will be seasonable in the 70s. The next chance of rain comes Sunday..

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.