Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer

Widespread rain likely Friday
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 09:03:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Sun will mix with increasing clouds this afternoon, and there's the chance of an isolated shower or two, especially north of I-64. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. An isolated sprinkle is possible.

Rain will overspread the area Friday, with more than an inch of rain possible. The rain will end early Saturday, with another round of rain possible Sunday into early Monday morning.

Dry and mild weather is expected early next week, with a continuation of below-normal temperatures.

