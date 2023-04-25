Final week of April will be a cool one, rain likely this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday looks like a carbon copy of Monday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will increase a bit more this afternoon with clearing later tonight, with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday looks to be a little warmer with a high near 70° under partly sunny skies.

Rain chances will ramp up Friday through the weekend, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through the period. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Dry, cool weather should resume early next week.

