We're headed into a cooler week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny while remaining cool today. The high will only be in the mid 60s. Monday night will be quite chilly, with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Tuesday looks like a carbon copy of Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

The middle and end of the week will turn unsettled with a series of disturbances bringing shower chances. One wave will pass to our south on Wednesday, but some showers are possible during the afternoon. Somewhat drier air may briefly take over on Thursday, but rain chances will ramp up Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

