Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

We're headed into a cooler week

Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 07:06:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny while remaining cool today. The high will only be in the mid 60s. Monday night will be quite chilly, with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Tuesday looks like a carbon copy of Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

The middle and end of the week will turn unsettled with a series of disturbances bringing shower chances. One wave will pass to our south on Wednesday, but some showers are possible during the afternoon. Somewhat drier air may briefly take over on Thursday, but rain chances will ramp up Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone