Highs near 90 today 🌡️

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be the hottest day since mid-September for many areas today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Coastal areas will have highs 75-80. Skies will be mainly sunny.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Behind this front, it will be cooler Wednesday with highs 65-70. Lows Wednesday night will be 35-40 in the metro, but some reading near or below freezing are possible in outlying areas.

Highs will warm back into the 70s Friday through Sunday.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week. Some showers are possible the second half of next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.