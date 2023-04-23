Seasonable Sunday with some sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning, and there are some patches of fog. Temps are falling into the 40s with some 30s northwest.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. There could be a sprinkle in northern VA.

A disturbance will pass by tonight with some clouds. There is the chance of a shower across southern and southeastern VA tonight into early Monday morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s northwest to the upper 40s southeast.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Monday night will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the metro, with some low/mid 30s far northwest.

The middle and end of the week will be unsettled with below normal temperatures. A series of systems will bring the chance of showers each day. Thursday has the lowest chance of rain, and Friday has the highest. Highs will remain in the 65-70 range for most areas. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s.

