A major weekend warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. Temps for the Monument Ave 10K between 7 & 8:30 a.m. will be in the 50s to around 60. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast with highs 65-70.

Tonight will have a few clouds. It will be another mild night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90 (but upper 70s to around 80 at the coast). There could be a shower or storm in northern VA later in the day.

Monday will be another warm day with highs 85-90 and a cloud/sun mix.

A cold front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday night will be 35-40 in the metro, but could be near or below freezing in our coldest outlying areas.

It will stay mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s to around 70.

A cold front will pass at some point next weekend with the chance of scattered storms. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for that will be late Saturday into early Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.