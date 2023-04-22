Strong to severe storms possible today

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY. Click here for additional details and maps.

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will thicken the clouds this morning. It will be dry for the Monument Ave 10k, with temps in the low to mid 60s around 8:30 a.m.

Showers and storms will be possible by midday in the metro. Storms will turn more numerous during the afternoon, and the highest chance of storms in the metro will be around 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Some storms could severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail will be possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Localized rainfall exceeding one inch is possible.

Make sure to stay weather aware today.

It will be dry and much cooler early next week. Highs will be in the 60s, and morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Some rain will be possible for the middle and end of the week.

