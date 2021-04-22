Friday morning Freeze Warning issued

RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday will be a windy and much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cold conditions are expected again Thursday night into Friday morning, with widespread 30s likely. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our viewing area tonight from 2 am through 8am. Along the coastline, a frost advisory has been issued and will be in effect 2 am through 8 am Friday morning. On Friday, temperatures will moderate some by afternoon, reaching the mid 60s in many areas.

An upper-level trough currently moving into the Desert Southwest will arrive in the Mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing a round of rain to most of Virginia Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Broad upper-level ridging will develop early next week, bringing an extended period of dry and gradually warmer weather to the region. Highs should reach the 80s next Thursday.

