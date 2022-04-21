When we could see 80 degrees again

Watch
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have intervals of clouds and some sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 80. Temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10k will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday. Highs will be 65-70 on Wednesday.

