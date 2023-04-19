Sunny, warm and less windy on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny with lighter winds than the past couple of days. Temperatures will make a run at 80°.

Thursday and Friday will be fairly hot, with highs reaching the upper 80s around 90.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain and storms by late afternoon Saturday, which will last into Saturday night. The cold front associated with this system will sweep through the area Saturday night, bringing cooler-than-normal weather to the area Sunday through the first half of next week.

