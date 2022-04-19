Watch
Frost and freeze warnings Tuesday night

Gradual warm-up this week
Zach's tracking drier and warmer weather for the rest of the week
Posted at 6:19 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 06:19:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained out of the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Frost and freeze conditions are likely for areas near and north through west of Richmond Wednesday morning.

Warm and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week, with highs returning to the 80s this weekend. The pattern favors dry weather throughout the period. Temperatures should continue to climb into the mid 80s early next week.

