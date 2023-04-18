Red Flag Warning issued for fire danger across the region

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another beautiful spring day with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Westerly winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts between 20-30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for fire danger, due to the dry air and breezy conditions. Wednesday will be sunny with 40s in the early morning and mid to upper 70s and lighter winds.

We'll see a big warm-up Thursday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Warm weather is expected again on Friday. Dry weather should prevail through the end of the work week.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area late Saturday into early Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. The cold front associated with this system will sweep through the area Saturday night, bringing cooler-than-normal weather to the area Sunday through the first half of next week.

