A very wet start to the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread steady rain into the area Monday morning, becoming heavy at times during the afternoon. It will be chilly, with highs in the 40s northwest of Richmond & around 50° in the metro. There will be some upper 50s/low 60s in far southeastern VA. For those traveling, the higher elevations in western VA may see a wintry mix for the first part of the storm. Rain will exit Monday evening into Monday night. Rainfall totals area-wide could reach 1", with locally higher amounts possible.

A long dry stretch with partly to mostly sunny skies is expected Tuesday through next weekend. It will be cool Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 Tuesday and in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday. There is the threat of frost or freeze conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in many locations. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s in central VA, but temperatures near or below 30° are possible north and west. Lows will near 40° at the coast.

A big warm-up is on the way later in the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday, around 80° Friday, and then the low to mid 80s over the weekend. The Monument Avenue 10K will be dry with 8 a.m. temperatures around 60° on Saturday.

