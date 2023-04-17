Breezy and cooler start to the new week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be quite cool at night, with morning lows mainly in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our coldest outlying areas may dip into the upper 30s.

We'll warm up again for the second half of the week, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday, and into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. The next approaching system may bring a chance for showers and a few storms next weekend.

