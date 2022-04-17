Sunny & cooler today, rainy Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Northerly winds may gust over 20 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight. It will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A storm system will spread rain into the area on Monday, and this rain will turn steadier and heavier during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder in many areas with highs in the 40s northwest of Richmond & around 50° in the metro. There will be some upper 50s/lower 60s in far southeastern VA. For those traveling, the higher elevations in western VA may see a wintry mix for the first part of the storm. Rain will exit Monday evening into Monday night. Rainfall totals area-wide will be mainly in the 1/2" to 1" range.

A long dry stretch with partly to mostly sunny skies is expected Tuesday through next weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday. There is a strong chance of frost or freeze conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s in central VA, but temps near or below 30° are possible north and west. Lows will near 40° at the coast.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday, the low/mid 70s Thursday, around 80° Friday, the lower 80s Saturday, & 85-90° Sunday. The Monument Avenue 10K will be dry with 8 a.m. temps around 60° next Saturday.

