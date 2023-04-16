A warm Sunday with a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will start off sunny this morning, but we will see an increase in clouds during the day. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon, mainly west. Rain chances will increase across the region a little after 4 p.m., and a bit more after 9 p.m. Any storm that develops may produce some strong gusts.

Clouds will decrease overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday & Tuesday will be mainly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our coldest night looks to be Tuesday night, where some 30s will be possible in outlying areas.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Wednesday, and into the low and mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

An approaching system may cause a storm or two late Friday, with a better chance for some rain next Saturday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.