Mild today, cooler Sunday

HIGHS WILL BE NEAR OR ABOVE 70 TODAY, and in the low to mid 60s Sunday — RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around this morning, with a very slight chance of a shower, mainly across southern VA. Clouds will break for a little more sun this afternoon. A passing cold front could trigger a shower or storm late this afternoon into this evening, mainly north of I-64. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Southwesterly winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 45-50.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

A storm system will bring rain to the area on Monday. Cool air will be wedged up against the mountains, which will cause a big range in afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s northwest, the low/mid 50s in the metro, and in the 60s in southeastern VA. For those traveling, there could be some wintry mix or freezing rain in far western and northwestern VA.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny from Tuesday through next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 30s, with a chance of frost for central VA, and some freezing conditions to the northwest.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Thursday, around 80 Friday and Saturday, and in the lower 80s Sunday. As of right now, temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10K at 8 a.m. Saturday will be around 60°.

