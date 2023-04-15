Warmer today, a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a mild and humid morning with localized areas of fog. Temps are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

An area of low pressure will track to our northwest today. We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few showers or storms will be possible during the day, but the rain will be widely scattered, with many areas fairly rain-free. There is a better chance of rain north of I-64 during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s today.

Much of Sunday will be dry with sunshine, but an approaching cold front will increase the clouds during the afternoon. A few isolated showers or storms are possible by evening, mostly west of I-95. Rain chances will increase after 9 p.m., and rain will exit overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most, but some upper 80s will be possible.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Highs will warm into the 80s Thursday and Friday. A few showers are possible late Friday into Saturday.

