Few morning showers, afternoon clearing

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the area early today bringing a few showers through late morning. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. NW breezes will gust to 25 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the lower 40s.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive Friday, keeping highs in the mid 60s. The mild weather will continue this weekend, with low chances for a few showers as a second disturbance moves through the region.

A cooler-than-normal pattern will remain in place through at least the first half of next week.

