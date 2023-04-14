Showers and storms possible Friday and throughout the weekend⛈️

RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds will increase on Friday, and it will be a little cooler with highs 75-80. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and late evening.

A upper-level low will be in the area this weekend, keeping things unsettled. There will be the chance of some widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday, but not all areas will see rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Much of Sunday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, but the better chance of rain will arrive after sunset and last into the night.

It will be cooler early next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday through Wednesday. Highs will return to the 80s late next week.

