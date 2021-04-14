Watch
Showers likely Wednesday evening

Cooler weather this weekend
Zach's tracking showers and a few storms this evening across central and southern Virginia
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A large area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to slowly shift southeast, bringing Virginia a round of rain followed by a cooler and drier air mass. A few storms will be possible through mid-evening, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

A cold front will move through the area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, bringing an end to the rain. Thursday will be variably cloudy and mild, with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive Friday, keeping highs in the mid 60s. The mild weather will continue this weekend, with low chances for a few showers as a second disturbance moves through the region.

A cooler-than-normal pattern will remain in place through at least the first half of next week.

