Showers likely Wednesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to slowly shift southeast, bringing Virginia a round of rain followed by a cooler and drier air mass. A few storms will be possible through mid-evening, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

A cold front will move through the area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, bringing an end to the rain. Thursday will be variably cloudy and mild, with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive Friday, keeping highs in the mid 60s. The mild weather will continue this weekend, with low chances for a few showers as a second disturbance moves through the region.

A cooler-than-normal pattern will remain in place through at least the first half of next week.

