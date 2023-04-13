Thursday will be the hottest of the week

RICHMOND, Va. — High pressure will remain the driving force in our weather Thursday, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Thursday night will become partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. We are watching the Gulf for our next system.

The main storm track is currently across far the far northern U.S. and southern Canada. An area of low pressure displaced from the upper-level flow is "cut-off" across the Gulf Coast states. This low will get a helpful kick from a buckle in the jet stream late this week, pushing the low through the Mid-Atlantic. The low will result in scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late Friday through Saturday as it moves through Virginia.

Another upper-level trough will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area late Sunday, followed by dry and milder weather early next week.

