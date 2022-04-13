Watch
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near mid-80s

Showers and Storms Arrive Thursday Afternoon
Posted at 7:05 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 07:05:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be a breezy and very warm day, with highs in the mid 80s. Pollen levels will be very high, with both tree and grass pollen.

A storm system and cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Temperatures will still reach the 70s in the wake of this Front Friday and Saturday.

A stronger cold front will bring showers to the area Saturday, followed by dry and cooler weather for Easter Sunday. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area next Monday.

