80s returning to Richmond Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Deep southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s today, with a few light showers early, then partly sunny skies. The the warm weather will continue into Wednesday.
A storm system and cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The is a Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the 70s in the wake of this Front Friday and Saturday.
A stronger cold front will bring showers to the area Saturday, followed by cooler weather for Easter Sunday and Monday.
