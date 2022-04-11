Things are going to start heating up☀️

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday will offer plenty of sunshine and a warmer southerly wind. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s, but it will be a bit cooler along the coast.

It will turn rather warm for the midweek period, with highs around 80 Tuesday and into the low/mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A backdoor front from the north will sink into northern Virginia, possibly producing a few spotty light showers well north of Richmond on Tuesday. Otherwise we'll enjoy a blend of sunshine and clouds. For the Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener, it will be dry with first pitch temperatures in the upper 70s, lowering to around 70 by 9 p.m.

It will turn rather breezy on Wednesday, which is likely to be the warmest day of the week. Then a cold front will track through the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, bringing some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Somewhat cooler air will arrive on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

There may be a weak system impacting the area to begin next weekend, with some clouds and possibly a few scattered showers on Saturday. At this time, Sunday looks dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.