Dry and warmer week with lots of sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's clear and cold this morning, with a frost advisory is in effect for the Metro Richmond area and much of central Virginia, with a freeze warning in effect tonight for areas west of I-95.

This week will be dry and turning warm. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, rising into the 70s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, afternoon readings will be in the low and mid 80s. Overnight lows will start out in the 30s, but will come up into the 40s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and the 50s later in the week.

Our next shower chances will come next weekend, although neither day looks like a washout as the showers will likely be scattered. Temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of the year.

