Massive warm-up begins tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a chilly morning and slightly breezy. Skies will be mainly sunny today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy with some gusts over 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows in the 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s away from the coast.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A weak front in the area may cause a shower Tuesday morning, mostly north of Richmond. For the Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener, it will be dry with first pitch temps in the upper 70s, with temps falling to around 70 by 9 p.m.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will cross on Thursday, bringing some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday will be dry and a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

There is a very slight chance of a shower next Saturday (mostly in southeastern VA) with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a better chance of some showers on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.