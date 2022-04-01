Partly cloudy, windy and cooler Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be windy with variable cloudiness. An isolated shower is possible across northern VA. Highs will be in the 60s. Tonight into Saturday morning will be much colder, with lows from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. An isolated shower is possible before daybreak north of I-64. Highs will be 65-70.

Our next system will bring showers and storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

