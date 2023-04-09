Sunny and not as cool today

RICHMOND, Va. -- FROST ADVISORY THIS MORNING NORTHWEST OF RICHMOND. It is a colder morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s, with some 20s far northwest.

Skies will continue to rapidly clear out this morning, leading to a sunny day. While temperatures will still be below normal, it will be a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a bit breezy today, with higher gusts near the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s for much of the region, but will range from a few upper 20s northwest to the upper 30s southeast. A freeze watch is in effect tonight into Monday morning for areas northwest of Richmond.

It will be dry through at least Thursday with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures will warm nicely during the week, reaching the 70s Tuesday, and the 80s Wednesday-Saturday.

A shower is possible Friday evening or Friday night, with a better chance of a few showers Saturday.

