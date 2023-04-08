Another cool day with lots of clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast much of the day. There will be some showers at times across southern VA, with the highest chance near the North Carolina border. Some showers may sneak up into the metro, mainly late today. It will be cool again with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Tonight will start cloudy, with clouds beginning to decrease towards morning. Lows will be in the 30s to around 40.

Sunday's sunrise is 6:43 a.m., and skies will turn mostly sunny in the morning, leading to a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday night will be cold with lows in the 30s, with frost/freeze conditions. Our coldest outlying areas will drop to around 30.

Much of the week ahead will be dry with sunshine. Highs will warm into the 80s for the middle and end of the week.

Our next chance of rain looks to be the chance of a few showers Friday night or Saturday.

