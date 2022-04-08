Watch
Chilly weekend ahead, but things will warm up next week

80s Return to Central Virginia Next Week
Posted at 7:13 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 07:13:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Friday will be seasonable in the mid 60s this afternoon, with a few isolated showers possible.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive early Saturday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and keeping highs barely in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

We'll see a warming trend next week, with upper 60s Monday, and then a jump into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance for storms to the area during the middle of next week.

