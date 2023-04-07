You'll be able to feel the temperature difference on this rainy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will move back into the Richmond Metro later this morning, making periods of rain possible through early evening. The high temperature was already met early this morning, so we will remain in the low to mid 50s now for the remainder of the day.

Some showers will still be possible on Saturday, but rain chances will be much lower. The best chance for showers will be in southern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week looks dry. Highs will gradually warm back to around 80 later in the week.

