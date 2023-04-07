Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

You'll be able to feel the temperature difference on this rainy Friday

Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:27:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will move back into the Richmond Metro later this morning, making periods of rain possible through early evening. The high temperature was already met early this morning, so we will remain in the low to mid 50s now for the remainder of the day.

Some showers will still be possible on Saturday, but rain chances will be much lower. The best chance for showers will be in southern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week looks dry. Highs will gradually warm back to around 80 later in the week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone