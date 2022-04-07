Watch
Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Zach's tracking the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon
Posted at 4:25 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 04:25:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system will bring the area a chance for severe weather Thursday afternoon. A round of showers will be possible after midnight tonight, but severe weather is not expected. The best window for severe storms will be between 1 PM and 7 PM Thursday. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two will be possible, mainly south through east of Richmond.

Friday will be variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers. Cooler air will filter into the region Saturday into Sunday, keeping highs in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We'll have a big warm-up early next week, with highs reaching the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

