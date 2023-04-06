Showers and storms possible later in the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe, as we have a Slight Risk 2 of 5, with strong winds as the main threat.

A system will linger over the southeastern US Friday and Saturday. It will be close enough to bring a chance of showers Friday morning and afternoon. It will be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will get back into the low and mid 70s for the middle of next week.

