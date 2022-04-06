More rain showers, storms moving in overnight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across the metro Wednesday, but temps will range from the 60s well north of I-64 to some 80s well southwest of Richmond.

A cold front will pass on Thursday with showers and storms, and some of the storms could be strong. Highs will be 65-70.

Friday will be variably cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. A spotty shower is possible in northern VA on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with lows Saturday night in the 30s.

Highs will get back into the 70s on Monday. As of right now, the Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener on Tuesday will be dry. Highs will be around 80, with a first pitch temp in the low to mid 70s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.