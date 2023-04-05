Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Near-record warmth Wednesday

A few storms possible across far western Virginia
Zach's tracking our next chance for showers and storms
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 06:33:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and hot day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our forecast high of 88 will come up just shy of the record of 89 set in 2010. A few storms will be possible across western Virginia late in the day.

The threat for storms will exist over most of Virginia on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area. The best chance for storms in the Richmond area will be between 5 PM and 9 PM, with damaging winds being the main threat.

Much cooler air will move into the region Friday, with a few lingering showers possible through midday. Chilly weather is expected Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for patchy light rain. The weather look mild but dry on Easter Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s.

A gradual warming trend is expected early next week under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone