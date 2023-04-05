Near-record warmth Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and hot day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our forecast high of 88 will come up just shy of the record of 89 set in 2010. A few storms will be possible across western Virginia late in the day.

The threat for storms will exist over most of Virginia on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area. The best chance for storms in the Richmond area will be between 5 PM and 9 PM, with damaging winds being the main threat.

Much cooler air will move into the region Friday, with a few lingering showers possible through midday. Chilly weather is expected Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for patchy light rain. The weather look mild but dry on Easter Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s.

A gradual warming trend is expected early next week under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

