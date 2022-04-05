🌦️ Warmer Tuesday with chances of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will average out mostly cloudy. There will be the chance of showers around in the morning. A few spotty showers are possible during the day. It will be warmer with highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s, but it will be cooler north of I-64. Rain chances will ramp up quickly heading in the evening, and it will be rainy from mid-evening through the overnight. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Rain will exit by around daybreak Wednesday, with clouds giving way to sun during the day. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will pass on Thursday with showers and storms, and some of the storms could be strong. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be variably cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. A spotty shower is possible in a few locations on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with lows Saturday night in the low to mid 30s.

Warmer weather returns next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

